Unity Engine Stunning ‘Enemies’ Tech Demo is Now Available for Download

The stunning Unity Engine ‘Enemies’ tech demo is now available for download, allowing users to experience it themselves on their systems.

The demo, which can be downloaded from the Unity official website, showcases the next-gen human rendering capabilities of the engine, a better 4D pipeline, the Skin Attachment system on the GPU to allow for high-density meshes, more realistic eyes, new skin shader and tension tech for blood flow simulation and wrinkle maps.

In case you cannot download the Unity Engine ‘Enemies’ tech demo, you can check it out in action in the video below.

Digital humans in Unity

A better 4D pipeline

Skin Attachment system on the GPU to allow for high-density meshes (e.g., peach fuzz)

More realistic eyes with caustics on the iris

A new skin shader

Tension tech for blood flow simulation and wrinkle maps, eliminating the need for a facial rig for fine details

The tech behind Enemies

All High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP) features have been improved and some new systems were introduced, including Adaptive Probe volumes and Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI). Real-time ray traced reflections, ray traced ambient occlusion, and native support for NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) allow the demo to run at 4K with image quality comparable to native resolution. Strand-based, real-time Hair solution For the protagonist’s highly realistic locks, the Demo team and Unity’s R&D team collaborated on an all-new Hair solution for authoring, importing, simulating, and rendering strand-based hair. It works with any authoring tools that output data in the Alembic format. In Enemies, the team used Maya XGen, and is validating the pipeline with Weta Barbershop.

More information on the Unity Engine can be found on its official website.