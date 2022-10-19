Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection Comparison on PC, PS5, and Steam Deck Shows Slight Visual Improvements on PC; Steam Deck Doesn’t Reach 60FPS

Uncharted 4 and the Lost Legacy are out today on PC as part of the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, and we already have a comparison video, comparing the game’s visuals and performance across the different platforms.

As could be read in our PC impressions article, the Uncharted collection fairs pretty well on PC, although the PC port could have benefitted from additional visual features.

“Considering that the PS5 version asks users to choose between 4K@30FPS, 1440P@60FPS, and 1080p@120FPS, it is obvious that Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC is the definitive version”, Alessio Palumbo wrote in his article. “In fact, there is enough performance headroom that ray tracing would have been a great addition, though it was probably out of the scope of this port project.”

He added, “Speaking of the visuals, both games can still look amazing even several years after the original launch. That's mostly thanks to the incredible artistry of Naughty Dog, which is prominently displayed during interior scenes and dialogues, with state-of-the-art facial animations and lip sync. Exteriors, however, sometimes show a bit of their true age compared to more recent titles.”

So how do the different versions actually compare to each other? Are there major differences between the PS5 and PC versions? How does the game run on the Steam Deck? Well, going by the new comparison from ‘ElAnalistaDeBits’, the PC version does benefit from graphical improvements, but these are minor. Meanwhile, the PS5 version loads faster compared to the PC port, and the Steam Deck isn’t able to reach 60FPS, even on low settings. You can check out the comparison video down below:

PS5:

2160p/30fps (40fps on 120hz)

1440p/60fps

1080p/120fps

Steam Deck:

800p/30fps with max. settings (and FSR Quality)

PC:

2160p with max. settings (RTX 4090, 3080, 3070Ti, 3060Ti, 3050)

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection is out now for PlayStation 5 and PC (and Steam Deck).