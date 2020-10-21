Ubisoft Connect Revealed, Aims to Bring Crossplay and Cross-Saves to All Future Games

As a new generation of gaming looms, Ubisoft is going all-in on crossplay and cross-progression. Today, the publisher announced Ubisoft Connect, a new ecosystem that will essentially combine and replace your Ubisoft Club and Uplay accounts. By signing in with your Ubisoft account, you can keep track of friends across games, take advantage of crossplay and cross-progression, and earn rewards. Ubisoft is also giving away over 1000 rewards for their older games previously available through Ubisoft Club.

Rainbow Six Siege is Getting a Sweet New Map and “Sugar Fright” Mode for Halloween

Here’s a rundown of some of the features you can expect from Ubisoft Connect:

Connect with players across all platforms, for all games - Whether you play on PC or console, you'll be part of a global network of Ubisoft players with access to all the same services. Regular updates will provide you with more ways to interact with an ever-growing community. Find friends on all platforms, see what they're playing, and check their achievements.

- Whether you play on PC or console, you'll be part of a global network of Ubisoft players with access to all the same services. Regular updates will provide you with more ways to interact with an ever-growing community. Find friends on all platforms, see what they're playing, and check their achievements. Keep your progression on all devices - For our newest releases (Hyper Scape, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic), all your game progression is saved within Ubisoft Connect, so you won't lose a step if you change consoles or switch to PC.

- For our newest releases (Hyper Scape, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic), all your game progression is saved within Ubisoft Connect, so you won't lose a step if you change consoles or switch to PC. Win more - Over 1000 free rewards are available across our back catalogue of games. On our latest titles, unlock legendary weapons, character outfits, emotes, and consumables just by playing your games. Every time you level up in Ubisoft Connect, you'll earn Units you can spend on unique rewards.

- Over 1000 free rewards are available across our back catalogue of games. On our latest titles, unlock legendary weapons, character outfits, emotes, and consumables just by playing your games. Every time you level up in Ubisoft Connect, you'll earn Units you can spend on unique rewards. 20% off the Ubisoft Store - Redeem 100 Units to get 20% off your next purchase in the Ubisoft Store.

- Redeem 100 Units to get 20% off your next purchase in the Ubisoft Store. Access your stats at any time and compare with your friends - Keep up to date with your stats, progression and performance in your favorite games. Compare yourself with your friends, no matter what platform they are playing on.

- Keep up to date with your stats, progression and performance in your favorite games. Compare yourself with your friends, no matter what platform they are playing on. Get Smart Intel to improve your next session - Before starting your game session, get highlights of your best performances, along with some personalized tips based on your playstyle.

I’ve never been that interested in Uplay or Ubisoft Club, but it seems like this is a smart consolidation of those services. Again, the big news is Ubisoft’s commitment to crossplay and cross-saves – according to the Ubisoft Connect FAQ, going forward “most” of the company’s games will aim to support both features.

Ubisoft Connect goes live when Watch Dogs: Legion launches on October 29.