Twitter Rolls Out Instagram Story-Like Feature Called Fleets

There is no denying that the story feature on Instagram is one of the most used ones. This feature is also available on platforms such as WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Facebook, and now it is making its way towards Twitter, and it is called Fleets. The feature is now rolling out to everyone, but that is not it, Twitter has also teased Clubhouse-like voice chat rooms that could soon start making its way to everyone, but for now, we only get to taste Fleets.

Twitter Joins Instagram and the Rest and Introduces a Story Feature

Fleets were actually announced earlier this year, so if you have been waiting for the feature, you are finally getting it. This is what Twitter had to say about this feature, along with a short video that showcases how it works.

That thing you didn’t Tweet but wanted to but didn’t but got so close but then were like nah. We have a place for that now—Fleets! Rolling out to everyone starting today. pic.twitter.com/auQAHXZMfH — Twitter (@Twitter) November 17, 2020

With that said, it is also important to know that Fleets is nothing groundbreaking. It is a simple feature that we have seen time and again on other platforms. It is finally something that is making its way towards Twitter, and we are not sure if it is going to receive the same popularity over on Twitter or not. For that to happen, we have to wait and see how it is going to be used.

For those wondering, you can go ahead and post text, photos, and videos. You can even share tweets in a Fleet. In the future, Twitter will be bringing stickers along with live broadcasting.

Moving on, the company has also announced plans to bring a Clubhouse-like voice chat room feature, and they will start testing that feature too. Needless to say, the platform is going through a change, and while I am not sure if it is going to bode well with the type of audience that resides on Twitter, it is nice to see them making some changes and shifting things around. This only goes ahead and makes Twitter just as modern as their counterparts.