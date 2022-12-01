Twitter Blue Is Being Delayed Because Elon Musk Doesn’t Want To Pay the 30% Fee

Just when you sit down on your couch and think about how the Twitter drama has come to an end, you hear something again, and the cycle starts all over again. At least, this is what has been happening on this side of the world. For those who have been waiting for the "new" Twitter Blue to roll out, we have some news for you.

Twitter Blue Drama Takes Another Turn as Company Is Looking For Ways To Circumvent Apple's 30% In-App Purchase Fee

According to the Platform, the launch of Twitter Blue has been delayed indefinitely. Why? Because Twitter owner Elon Musk is looking for ways that will let the subscription circumvent Apple's 30% fee for in-app purchases.

This is not the first time Twitter Blue has been delayed. We have been hearing about its launch since Musk took over Twitter, and this is another delay on the way. The last launch date was November 29th, and that was two days ago.

In addition to that, Musk also talked about introducing gold and grey verified ticks to help distinguish between people, governments, and companies, but considering how the original state of Twitter Blue is not very promising, we cannot say for sure.

Twitter is planning on finding a way to circumvent the 30% fee that Apple charges, but so far, we don't see a way out. I mean, remember what happened to Epic Games and Fornite when they refused to circumvent the in-app fee? You cannot live in someone's home and not pay rent.

We have talked about what Twitter Blue will be bringing to the table time and again, but if you want a recap, the subscription will bring the obvious verified checkmark, along with the ability to edit your tweets, early access to features, fewer ads, and more. However, until it actually ends up launching to the general public, we are not sure how things are going to pan out.

What do you think Twitter will do to circumvent the in-app fee? Let us know your thoughts below.