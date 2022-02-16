Twitter is Expanding Beta for Safety Mode Autoblocking Feature

Twitter is one of my favourite social media and the company today had decided to start expanding the availability of the beta for its Safety Mode feature, which was created to limit "unwelcome interactions" that a user can experience in their feed.

The beta was previously available only to a small feedback group but is now going to be available to about 50% of users in various countries such as the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and Newzealand.

Twitter Could End Up Become a Safer Place for Everyone

The feature was launched in limited beta back in September 2021 works by imposing a seven-day block on the accounts that use harmful language on Twitter including insults, repeated replies, and mentions.

Twitter stated that by expanding the beta, it will help "collect more insights on how Safety Mode is working and explore ways to incorporate additional improvements."

Twitter has around 217 million active daily users and has been under the pressure to do something about the harassment that takes place on the social media. The social media has been criticized for being a toxic place for women in general, which should not come as a surprise given how easy it is for people to interact and engage in less than healthy conversations.

Twitter also mentioned that it is introducing a companion feature known as Proactive Safety Mode that will help reduce the burden on users in identifying harmful interactions.

"Since the initial rollout of the Safety Mode beta in September, we've learned that some people want help identifying unwelcome interactions," Twitter said. "For this reason, our technology will now proactively identify potentially harmful or uninvited replies and prompt people in the beta to consider enabling Safety Mode."

