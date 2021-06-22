Sharing a tweet has now become super quick and easy thanks to a brand new feature in the official Twitter for iPhone app.

No Need to Take a Screenshot of Tweets, Just Share Your Favorite Content Directly to Instagram Stories Using the Official Twitter App

Twitter has enabled a brand new feature that lets you share a tweet to your Instagram Stories using a couple of taps, nothing more. Previously, users had to take a screenshot in order to do it, and it is one of those things that might cringe you out or those who are looking at it. Even Twitter was salty about it when they made the official announcement about it.

pls stop posting screenshots of Tweets on IG Stories. you can now share Tweets directly on iOS. -management pic.twitter.com/wpjnElsRTK — Twitter (@Twitter) June 22, 2021

The way this whole thing works is absolutely simple. Just tap on any tweet, then tap on the share button and then tap on Instagram Stories. That's all you have to do.

Twitter will ask you for permission before launching the Instagram app, and obviously you need the app installed in order to make the whole magic happen. You obviously knew that before you came here.

Twitter will create a nice little image of the tweet which you can share on Instagram Stories and it looks like this:

In case you are not aware, you can do the same thing on Snapchat as well which is a nice little touch if you want to quickly share one of your favorite tweets to the rest of the world. Trust me, taking screenshots is not a great solution as you end up polluting your Photos app with unwanted images of... tweets.

