Good news, Twitter folks. You can use the official Twitter app for iOS and Android to upload 4K resolution images.

Twitter has come a long way when it comes to sharing photos and videos. From ditching TwitPic in favor of its very-own, native imaging service, we are now seeing the company taking things further by enabling 4K image uploads across both iOS and Android.

What this means is, you can pick up your iPhone or Android, select a photo you want to share, but let everyone see it in the best possible resolution. Enabling this feature is easy, and it only takes a couple of taps, and we will walk you through that as well.

Enable 4K Images Uploads on Twitter for iOS and Android

Step 1. Launch the Twitter app

Step 2. Now tap on the Settings icon

Step 3. Tap on the Data usage option

Step 4. Simply enable High-quality image uploads for both cellular and Wi-Fi as shown in the screenshot below

Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone. To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings. https://t.co/XDnWOji3nx — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 21, 2021

Keep one thing in mind: this feature might be great and all, but if you have a very limited data plan, then you might want to consider how much impact this will have on it. 4K resolution images are pretty huge, and you will be eating through your data at a rampant pace. If you have truly unlimited data, then leave this featured turned on for both cellular and Wi-Fi is what you should do. But, set it for Wi-Fi-only otherwise.

The 4K images upload feature has been around for quite a while. Only today the micro-blogging service has enabled it for everyone, and obviously, it is great news. Rather than settling with low-resolution images every single time, you can now show off your great food photo skills without sacrificing that many pixels.

It is a dream come true moment for many.