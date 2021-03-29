Tune Refresh Rate for Galaxy Phones with This Simple App

It has been over a year since Samsung decided to bring a high refresh rate to the Galaxy phones. It started with the Galaxy S20 series and made its way to the Galaxy Note series, followed by some additional phones. The Galaxy S21 series took it a step further by allowing the users to use a high refresh rate and high resolution. The newly released Galaxy A series of smartphones also had high refresh rate displays. However, so far, there has not been an ability to tune the refresh rate for Galaxy phones. But that changes today as we now have an app called Galaxy Max Hz, and it allows you to fine-tune the refresh rate to your liking, which also allows you to switch between different refresh rate modes on the fly. The best part? The app does not require any root access or ADB commands.

Galaxy Max Hz is an App That Lets You Tune Refresh Rate for Galaxy Phones in a Few Simple Steps

The app was developed by a senior XDA member named tribalfs, and they have come up with this handy app. There are many useful features available on the app, but I am mentioning some of them below.

Allows you to control the max refresh rate. It lets you enable hidden 96Hz mode. Adds a Quick Settings tile for switching between various several refresh rates with ease. See the refresh rate in real-time using the Refresh Rate Monitor feature. Change between different resolutions. Enable experimental adaptive refresh rate mode on devices that are not supported. Set minimum refresh rate value for adaptive mode. Force the lowest refresh rate when the screen is off to save battery.

If you have been looking to tune the refresh rate for your Galaxy phones, this is the right app to get started with. While I had some issues getting it to run on my Galaxy S21 Ultra, the app was tested and worked on almost all the Galaxy phones with a higher refresh rate screen. With that said, the app also tries to force an adaptive refresh rate on non-LTPO screens, and while that feature is still software-based, it does work in some cases. You can download Galaxy Max Hz from the GitHub page.

There is even a demo video that you can check out below.