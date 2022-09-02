Menu
Company

TSMC’s Revenue Forecast, Price Target Cut By UBS Following Intel’s Processor Delay

Ramish Zafar
Sep 2, 2022
Image: Ann Wang/Reuters

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) share price target and revenue growth forecasts were cut by investment firm UBS securities in a note released yesterday. TSMC came at the center of controversy earlier last month, when a research report suggested that Intel had delayed some of its products that would have been built on the Taiwanese company's 3nm process node, and as a result, caused capacity underutilization at TSMC. In its research report cited by the United Daily News (UDN), UBS believes that the delays at Intel will slightly hurt TSMC's revenue growth and as a result, the financial firm cut down the semiconductor company's share price target to NT$815 from an earlier NT$850.

TSMC's Growth Forecast For 2023 Cut By 2% By UBS - Research Firm Remains Optimistic For 3nm and Mature Process Technologies

The note mentions that Intel's upcoming Meteor Lake process lineup will face several headwinds at the time of launch, such as a slowing down of the personal computing market, a slowdown in outsourcing and Intel's own process technology problems to result in a delay of orders that are made to TSMC.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Apple’s M2 Pro, M2 Max, Likely to Be Mass Produced on Schedule as TSMC CEO Says 3nm Process Is Far From Canceled

As a result, TSMC will slow down its capital expenditure next year, from an all time high of $40 billion this year to stand at $37 billion next year and slightly grow to $38 billion in 2024 believes the research firm. Subsequently, UBS also revises its earnings per share (EPS) forecasts for TSMC to NT37.82, NT$38.77 and NT$46.88 for 2022, 2023 and 2024 - down from the earlier NT$37.85, NT$39.51 and NT$47.99 for the three years, respectively.

It also reduces TSMC's share price target to NT815 from NT$850 but continues to keep a 'Buy' rating for the shares. However, as the UDN also outlines, this reduced share price target is still the second highest out there for the Taiwanese fab.

TSMC-CEO-DR-C-C-WEI
TSMC's chief executive officer Dr. C.C. Wei. Dr. Wei ranks at number 26 in Fortune Magazine's list of World's 50 Greatest Leaders. Image: TSMC

Despite the slightly downcast sentiment stemming from Intel's order delays, overall, UBS maintains an optimistic outlook for TSMC. It goes on to highlight that the chipmaker's 3-nanometer (nm) process technology family will do well as it starts mass production. UBS believes that it is confident in the yields for the 3nm technology and that the manufacturing process will become the leader in the market starting in 2023 and 2024.

However, a doubtful area for TSMC according to UBS is the company's mature technology platforms - which were the second worrisome element of the research note.

Moving towards the demand side of things for 3nm, the research firm is hopeful that the technology node will see high interest in the market. This will be due to several reasons, including the demand for high performance computing. UBS believes that the 3nm products will touch the current market share of TSMC's 5nm and 7nm in 2025. Additionally, it also believes that the share of TSMC's 7nm process can touch a whopping 80% to 75%.

Sharing further expectations for 3nm growth, the advanced process technology will run into the single digits in terms of market share next year and grow it to 15% and 20% in 2024.

Related StoryRamish Zafar
TSMC’s Advanced (3nm) Chip Production To Begin Next Month, Culling Delay Rumors – Report

TSMC is only one of two contract chip manufacturers that can produce chips on the 3nm process, with the other being Samsung Foundry. However, previous yield problems at Samsung have cast doubt at its 3nm progress, and when combined with questions about the number of orders that it might have received, analysts are hesitant to make definitive claims.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order