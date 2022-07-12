Menu
Company

Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) Continues to Benefit “Bigly” From the Boomerang Effect of Musk’s Twitter Moves

Rohail Saleem
Jul 12, 2022

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) (NASDAQ:DWAC) shares just recorded one of their best days of the year so far as Twitter seems to have fallen spectacularly out of favor, with the prediction of an $11 stock price target for the global town square growing ever more sonorous.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
After Playing a Brilliant Gambit To Try To Lower Twitter’s Purchase Price, Elon Musk Is Now Brutally Trolling the Social Media Platform

To wit, Digital Word Acquisition shares gained over 20 percent yesterday as Twitter shares entered a tailspin of sorts following Musk's abandonment of the takeover deal, giving rise to the specter of messy litigation ahead. In fact, the DWAC call with an exercise price of $40 and expiring on the 15th of July experienced a whopping 82 percent bullish volume yesterday as investors bank on a short-term rally.

Highlighting the doom loop that awaits Twitter now, a Rosenblatt analyst recently pegged an $11 stock price target for the social media giant in case the litigation avenue is unable to restore the deal.

With Trump taking pains to present his TRUTH Social app as a viable alternative to Twitter, it is hardly surprising that Digital World Acquisition shares, which act as a proxy for TMTG in the pre-merger phase, ended up as the biggest beneficiary of this ongoing social media maelstrom.

Bear in mind that Musk and Trump had both expressed somewhat positive feelings toward each other at the start of the CEO of Tesla's attempt to buy Twitter. For instance, Musk had stated in an interview that he would reverse the "morally bad" and "flat out stupid" decision to evict Trump from Twitter. However, in recent days, bad blood between the two volatile personalities seems to have gained the upper hand, with the former US President going so far as to label Musk a "bullshit artist".

Digital World Acquisition Corp.
TRUTH Social App Downloads in the US Between 20th of February and 26th of June

Source

Bear in mind that Digital World Acquisition shares have tumbled over 40 percent so far this year as the relatively healthy adoption rate of the TRUTH Social app was neutralized by stability issues, slow onboarding, and the growing list of probes that have now been initiated against DWAC.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
Elon Musk Walks Away From the Agreement To Acquire Twitter, Citing a “Material Breach of Multiple Provisions”

As an illustration, Digital World Acquisition recently filed a Form 8-K, revealing ongoing SEC investigations and subpoenas:

"As previously disclosed in Digital World's Current Reports on Form 8-K filed on June 13, 2022 and June 27, 2022, Digital World has been informed that it is the subject of an investigation pursuant to Section 8(e) of the Securities Act, with respect to the Registration Statement relating to its Business Combination. Digital World and certain of its directors have received SEC subpoenas, seeking various documents and information regarding, among other things, Digital World's due diligence regarding TMTG, communications regarding and due diligence of potential targets other than TMTG, and relationships and communications between and among Digital World (and/or certain of Digital World's officers and directors) and other entities (including ARC Global Investments II LLC, Digital World's sponsor, and certain advisors, including Digital World's underwriter and financial advisor in its initial public offering)."

The SEC is currently investigating Digital World Acquisition for securities fraud based on reports that the SPAC might have held private and undisclosed discussions about the merger with TMTG as early as May 2021 but failed to disclose this information in subsequent filings with the SEC.

Meanwhile, the fate of Trump's TRUTH Social app – and, by extension, that of Digital world Acquisition – appears to be inextricably linked with Twitter's, with the weakness in one generating strength in the other and vice versa. Given these dynamics, the retail investors appear to be paying close attention to the price action in DWAC shares for now, as demonstrated in the tweet above.

Disclaimer:

Wccftech Finance strictly adheres to political neutrality. Any reference to former President Trump or the SPAC Digital World Acquisition does not mean that we support or oppose his policies. This is purely a financial post featuring objective analysis.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
02:44
Intel Achieves 14th Gen Meteor Lake CPU ‘Power-On’ With Launch Scheduled For 2023
02:35
Intel Arc Pro A40M spotted, the upcoming mobile workstation GPU has been confirmed by Dell
02:15
Gigabyte Fires Back! Achieves DDR5-10022 Memory Overclock Record With Z690 Tachyon Motherboard
02:39
MSI To Enable AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D BCLK Overclocking With Upcoming AGESA 1.2.0.7 BIOS
Filter videos by
Order