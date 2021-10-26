Triangle Strategy Challenge Your Convictions Trailer Provides New Look at Story, Characters and Gameplay
A new Triangle Strategy trailer has been released online today, providing a new look at some of the game's features.
The new trailer, called Challenge Your Convictions, provides a new look at the game's story, characters and gameplay. You can check out the trailer below.
Test the weight of your convictions in this upcoming turn-based strategy RPG from Square Enix. The decisions you make as Serenoa, heir to House Wolffort, will impact the path the story takes and ultimately, its outcome. Who will rise and who will fall?
Triangle Strategy releases on Nintendo Switch on March 4th, 2022 worldwide.
Command a group of warriors as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference. Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions—Utility, Morality, Liberty—which together make up Serenoa’s world view and influence how the story will unfold. When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of whole nations and the continent of Norzelia itself.
Finding the best location in turn-based battles can tip the tide of combat in your favor. Position units on higher ground to take control of the battlefield and gain the advantage with increased range. You can also flank enemies on both sides, then strike from behind for a powerful follow-up attack. Elemental chain reactions are also an important part of combat. For example, use fire to melt icy terrain, then use lightning to electrocute it. Push the enemy into the electrified water to see sparks fly in stunning HD-2D visuals!
