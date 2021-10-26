Triangle Strategy Challenge Your Convictions Trailer Provides New Look at Story, Characters and Gameplay

A new Triangle Strategy trailer has been released online today, providing a new look at some of the game's features.

The new trailer, called Challenge Your Convictions, provides a new look at the game's story, characters and gameplay. You can check out the trailer below.

Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster May Be Playtested Soon, Survey Suggests

Test the weight of your convictions in this upcoming turn-based strategy RPG from Square Enix. The decisions you make as Serenoa, heir to House Wolffort, will impact the path the story takes and ultimately, its outcome. Who will rise and who will fall?

Triangle Strategy releases on Nintendo Switch on March 4th, 2022 worldwide.