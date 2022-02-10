Triangle Strategy Gets Final Trailer, New Prologue Playable Demo

A new Triangle Strategy trailer has been shared online, providing a new look at the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive.

The new trailer, which is the final trailer to be released for the game, provides a new overview of the game's story, characters and tactical JRPG gameplay. You can check it out below.

Following the trailer's release, a new Triangle Strategy playable demo, the Prologue demo, has been released on the Nintendo Switch eShop worldwide. The demo allows players to play through the first three story chapters, and import their progress in the final version of the game that launches earlier next month.

The tactical RPG TRIANGLE STRATEGY is almost here, and a new demo that lets you play from Chapter 1 to the end of Chapter 3 is available now in Nintendo eShop. Save data from the demo can be transferred to the full game once purchased. The protagonist Serenoa and his allies will be engulfed in the conflict among the three nations.

Triangle Strategy launches on Nintendo Switch on March 4th worldwide.