Trials of Mana Visuals and Tweak Settings Packer Improves Texture Quality, Screen-Space Reflection and More

Trials Of Mana features on PC the usual graphics settings seen in most titles, but it's now possible to do some more tweaking to improve the game's visual quality.

The Visuals and Tweak Setting Packer created by Canzah allows players to tweak draw distance, disable chromatic aberration, increase texture quality, improve scree-space reflections and anti-aliasing, and more.

If you want to improve visual quality of the game, such as increasing draw distance, tweak memory limit for textures, disabling chromatic aberration/motion blur/depth of field, improve texture quality, improve screen space reflections and improve the anti-aliasing, then this tool is for you. Tweaking:

You can tweak all of the values in DefaultEngine.ini and DefaultInput.ini to your liking, you can disable any of the tweaks by simply removing them from DefaultEngine.ini and DefaultInput.ini

An in-depth guide has also been made available, providing details for optimal tweaks. You can find it alongside the packer on the Trials Of Mana Steam Community.

Trials Of Mana is an extremely faithful remake of the original SNES action role-playing game. While the story is mostly the same, the updated gameplay, combined with the great party customization features such as the class system, makes the whole experience feel refreshing, as highlighted by Kai in his review. The game also comes with new post-game content, including new classes for all playable characters.

Even if you already know the story beats by heart and can recite the optimal path to beat all eight Benevodons by heart, Trials of Mana still feels refreshing enough to be considered a brand new game. If you've already paid off your Nook loans and are itching for a new single player RPG to enjoy at home, Trials of Mana is a modern classic worth considering.

Trials Of Mana is now available worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.