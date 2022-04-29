Total War: Warhammer III 2022 Roadmap Includes Immortal Empires, New Mod Tools, More

Total War: Warhammer III launched back in February to enthusiastic reviews, but some player complaints about certain missing features, but of course, Creative Assembly isn’t leaving it there. Plenty of new content is planned, and Creative Assembly has spelled out what exactly we can expect over the remainder of 2022. In addition to a variety of gameplay tweaks and fixes, players can look forward to Immortal Empires (the new version of TW: Warhammer II’s Mortal Empires mode), revamps for races from older games, new troops and Lords, and more. You can get a quick summary of what to expect in 2022 via the image below, and keep on scrolling for more details.

Update 2.0

Immortal Empires [Beta]

Mortal Empires was a much-loved addition to Total War: Warhammer II, and Update 2.0 will introduce the first iteration of the game mode to Warhammer III. Known as Immortal Empires, the mode will merge the maps and factions from all three Warhammer games (for those who own them) into one: allowing you to deploy the faction(s) you love across a massive combined battlefield. Immortal Empires is a monumental undertaking, so we will initially be making it available as an integrated open beta across all platforms.

The plan is to continue updating the mode over several years, and we want to ensure that those of you who are most excited to play it have the chance to participate. There is a ton to unpack about Immortal Empires, so you can also expect more news about it as we get closer to its beta release

Old World Update I: Warriors of Chaos - Starting with Update 2.0, we’ll be looking to overhaul some of the last remaining races not previously spruced up from Warhammer I or II; the goal: to bring them “up-to-date” with the newer mechanics implemented in Warhammer III. These “Old World Updates” can include the introduction of new systems, units, features, and balance to make them a more formidable force on the battlefield; and in Update 2.0, this initiative begins with the Warriors of Chaos.

Blood Back III - The Blood Pack for Total War: Warhammer III adds a *ton* of new particle and visual effects to the game. Owners of previous Blood Packs (for Warhammer I or II) will have it automatically unlocked; likewise, unlocking the new pack will also unlock it for the previous two games.

Lord Pack I - Our first DLC pack also releases alongside Update 2.0. Lord Packs introduce several new Legendary Lords, Lords, Heroes, and a variety of units to deploy across the Grand Campaign and multiplayer settings. Watch out for more information—including more about the four Champions joining the roster—as we get closer to its release.

Q4 2022

Update 2.1

As we enter the final quarter of 2022, we’ve planned our first regular update following all the new content coming in Q3. UPDATE 2.1 gives us the opportunity to follow its parent update with additional adjustments, continue to expand the Immortal Empires battlefield as players experience it for the first time, and the chance to react and respond to community feedback following the release. While the exact details are TBD, here’s a soft outline of what you can expect:

Regiments of Renown III

Update 2.2 -OR- 3.0

With so many big beats dropping in 2022, we’re aiming to pull together one final release to wrap up the year in Q4! This will either be a major release—UPDATE 3.0—or a smaller UPDATE 2.2 release with its own set of content and fixes. Regardless of which path we choose, one major focus of either will be the Immortal Empires game mode, which will be seeing *big* improvements in the last build of the year.