Top watchOS 7 Features To Try Out On Day One

Now that Apple has released watchOS 7 for Apple Watch Series 3 and later, here is a list of all the new features that you should give a try.

New Watch Faces

Although developers still cannot create completely watch faces for Apple Watch, with watchOS 7, Apple has introduced support for more customization. There are 7 new watch faces included in the new update which include Stripes, Chronograph Pro, GMT, and Artist, Animojis, and more.

Download: Safari 14 for macOS Catalina and Mojave Released

Even apps can offer customized watch faces now, so you can easily have one set up just for photography, adventure or planning.

You can even use multiple complications from the same app in a watch face now which can be helpful when showing different data.

Face Sharing

You can easily share watch faces with anyone by messages, email or just sharing an iCloud link on the Internet.

Apple Releases iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 Security Changelog – Fixes Some Massive Vulnerabilities

New Memoji App

A new Memoji app now lets you create and customize Memojis right from your wrist, which can then be shared in messages or used as a watch face. The app is surprisingly functional on the small screen, thanks to the Digital Crown.

Sleep App

After Apple acquired Beddit, it was only a matter of time before the integration of its features in Apple Watch. watchOS 7 supports sleep tracking, enables Do not Disturb automatically, shows a sleep chart for how many hours of sleep you're getting every night, and even features bedtime reminders and wake-up sounds. There is a Wind Down feature that helps in creating a bedtime routine with various shortcuts that can either open your meditation app or dim your smart lights. When you wake up in the morning, you are shown the weather, battery status, and even an option to disable your alarm if you woke up earlier.

If you wear your watch to sleep or want to improve your sleep habits, this feature is a must-try!

New Workouts

The Workouts app in watchOS 7 now supports new types of workouts which include dance, functional strength training, core training, and cooldown. The watch will track all these various workouts differently and sync the data with the Fitness app on your iPhone.

Handwashing

This is the most relevant feature available in watchOS 7 for the current global pandemic that we are living through. Using its range of sensors, Apple Watch will detect when you are washing your hands and start a 20-second timer. It will remind you to wash your hands for 20-seconds if you stop early. If you have your home location setup in iOS, Apple Watch will even remind you to wash your hands whenever you return home.

Have you tried any of these features yet? Which ones are your favorite in the new Apple Watch software update?