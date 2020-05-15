Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Full Soundtrack Revealed, and Some Songs Are Missing

Few series are as reliant on their soundtracks as the Tony Hawk games. Grinding rails just isn’t the same without Dead Kennedys, Rage Against the Machine, and Goldfinger playing in the background, so when Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 was announced fans were crossing their fingers all the old songs would return. Well, the game’s full soundtrack has been revealed, and there’s good news and bad news.

On the one hand, most of the best songs from the original games are returning, but, that said, some stuff is being cut. You can check out the full list of songs included in THPS 1 and 2, below.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remaster Officially Grinding Our Way In September

"Police Truck" - Dead Kennedys

"Superman" - Goldfinger

"Jerry Was a Race Car Driver" - Primus

"New Girl" - The Suicide Machines

"Here and Now" - The Ernies

"Euro-Barge" - The Vandals

"Blood Brothers" - Papa Roach

"Guerilla Radio" - Rage Against the Machine

"Pin the Tail on the Donkey" - Naughty by Nature

"You" - Bad Religion

"When Worlds Collide" - Powerman 5000

"No Cigar" - Milencolin

"Cyclone" - Dub Pistols

"May 16" - Lagwagon

"Subculture" - Styles of Beyond, Dieselboy + Kaos

"Heavy Metal Winner" - Consumed

"Evil Eye" - Fu Manchu

"Five Lessons Learned" - Swingin' Utters

Meanwhile, the following songs from the original THPS have been cut:

"Vilified" - Even Rude

"Screamer" - Speedealer

"Nothing to Me" - Speedealer

"Cyco Vision" - Suicidal Tendencies

"Committed" - Unsane

"Ain’t Got Time to Waste" - Aim featuring YZ

"Le Hot" - Grand Unified

"Blue Thunder" – Aquasky

And here are the THPS2 cuts:

"Bring the Noise" - Anthrax and Chuck D

"B-Boy Document ’99" - The High & Mighty featuring Yasiin Bey & Mad Skillz

"Out With The Old" - Alley Life featuring Black Planet

"City Star" - Born Allah

The nature of music licensing meant we were probably never going to get the full soundtracks from THPS 1 and 2, but still – Bring the Noise will be missed.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 rolls onto PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 4. Those who pre-order will get access to a demo set in the classic Warehouse state sometime before launch.