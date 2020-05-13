Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remaster Gameplay Footage Highlights Accurate Physics Recreation and More

New Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remaster direct-feed gameplay footage has been shared online, suggesting that these two remasters will be done right.

The new footage, shared on YouTube by Phillip Chu Joy, highlights not only the obvious visual enhancements but also what looks like the excellent recreation of the original games' physics.

Given how the HD remaster of the original game turned out, it's not really surprising to see that fans are worried about how the new remasters will play, but the new footage suggests that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remaster will play as great as the original releases did.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remaster will feature all of the original pro skater roster as well as all the original levels.

The remaster will also feature all the original levels from the first two games in the franchise, from the Warehouse to The Bullring, as well as many of the songs from the original games to amp you up while you go for that Sick Score. Those levels can be played solo with goals old and new, with a buddy for local co-op, or online with original multiplayer game modes. All of this will be presented in stunning 4K resolution with updated and enhanced graphics, running at a frame rate crisper than a perfect 50-50 grind: 60 FPS.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remaster launches on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 4th.