Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Coming to XSX, PS5, Switch, Upgrade $10 for Current Owners

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is grinding it way onto the Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Switch next month, but existing owners hoping for a free upgrade are out of luck. On Xbox Series X and PS5, the game will offer native 4k/60fps and 1080p/120fps modes, as well as “sharper dynamic shadows, reflections, lens flares, and enhanced skater textures.” You can get a peek at the next-gen console version of THPS 1 and 2, below.

Resolution and framerate details haven’t been shared for the Switch version, although you can check out the game in action below, courtesy of IGN.

As mentioned, those who already own Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 on Xbox One and PS4 won’t be getting a free upgrade, unless they purchased the $50 Digital Deluxe edition (the game regularly costs $40). If you didn’t buy the Digital Deluxe Edition, you can upgrade for $10 with the Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle. If you bought a standard physical edition on PS4, you can pay the $10 to upgrade, and if you Xbox One physical copy…well, you’re out of luck. Activision isn’t providing any upgrade path for you.

Haven’t tried out THPS 1 and 2. Wccftech’s Kai Powell was doing kick flips over it in his full review…

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is the first remake I’ve played in some time that’s completely nailed the feel of the original releases while still turning the finished project into something brand new. […] Though some of the skaters might be past their prime, [it's] an incredible example of how some classics just never go out of style.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. The Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch versions on March 26. Planning to check the game out once it rolls onto the new platforms?