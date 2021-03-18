Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy is available now digitally for both PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

The collection was briefly listed for Xbox on the official Microsoft store earlier this month, although no price was specified. Shortly after being listed, the collection was removed from the store. Now the bundle, including the definitive editions of 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, has surfaced yet again. Not only is the collection available right now for Xbox One, but on PS4 as well through the official PlayStation Store. For a period of two weeks, fans of the series can purchase this definitive collection with a 60% discount for only $19.99. Unfortunately, those in other regions appear to be paying full price at the time of writing.

Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy With All DLC Leaks Through Now-Deleted Microsoft Store Listing

Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is the complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games. This collection contains all the definitive edition content from each critically acclaimed prequel title—Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. Follow Lara on her formative journey across the world, starting in Tomb Raider trapped on the shrouded island of Yamatai off the coast of Japan, to the harsh Siberian tundra hiding an immortal secret in Rise of the Tomb Raider, and finally to the mountainous landscape of Peru to uncover a cataclysmic power in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. With all the definitive edition content from each game, this Trilogy promises dozens of hours of breathtaking exploration, challenging puzzle-solving, and survival combat with Lara as she becomes the Tomb Raider she was destined to become.

Tomb Raider Definitive Survivor Trilogy is available digitally now for PS4 and Xbox One. The included games can also be played on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.