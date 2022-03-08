Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Details its Endgame “Chaos Chamber” Randomized Dungeons

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands should provide plenty of shooting and looting action, but what do you do when you’ve played through all the game’s core content? Well, like most Gearbox games, Wonderlands will come with replayable endgame content. The Chaos Chamber is a replayable dungeon experience that will task players with blasting through a series of randomized rooms and bosses in exchange for high-level loot. You can check out a quick trailer Chaos Chamber (featuring the floating heads of various influencers and journalists for some reason), below.

Need to know more? Here’s a more thorough description of how the Chaos Chamber works…

A Chaos Chamber run consists of three randomized dungeon rooms, a mini-boss fight, three more dungeon rooms, and a main boss fight. Players will work through the Chaos Chamber, selecting between two portals after each room to determine what awaits in the next. Additional factors include: Crystals: During the Chaos Chamber run, players can collect and utilize Crystals to earn more rewards. Players can amass Crystals by smashing a crystalline, rainbow-glowing die that spawns after completing a room, and by completing optional side objectives that are randomly assigned to each room;

Blessings: By collecting enough Crystals to activate an altar, players can receive Blessings, ranging from increased critical damage or ammo capacity, to melee attack and movement speed buffs, and more;

Curses: The polar opposite of Blessings, Curses are debuffs that last the rest of the run and can make it that much harder for players to survive—but with higher risk comes better rewards. After completing the Chaos Chamber, a chest full of desirable loot for the taking awaits in the Loot of Chaos area. You’ll also earn Moon Orbs, an in-game currency you can spend at an Enchantment Re-roller station to fine-tune your favorite gear. For dedicated loot grinders though, the real Chaos Chamber payout might be hiding in the bellies of the spined, slightly disturbing rabbit statues that will barf up gear when fed enough Crystals.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on March 25.