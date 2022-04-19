Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands “Coiled Captors” DLC Adds a Fishy New Boss and More This Week

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands isn’t even a month old yet, but Gearbox is already rolling out its first chunk of DLC. “Coiled Captors” is the first of four season pass updates, each of which will provide a replayable dungeon, a boss that will get tougher the more times you face it, and, of course, the usual array of new loot and cosmetics. This time around you’ll be venturing into a wintery-themed dungeon and going up against a toothy landshark known as “Chums,” which just so happens to be inhabited by the spirit of an Old God. Sure, why not? Check out a trailer for Coiled Captors, below.

As mentioned, the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Season Pass includes four updates with a similar structure to Coiled Captors at a price of $30. Here’s a bit more detail about the first update…

Coiled Captors begins in Dreamveil Overlook, where the enigmatic fortune teller Vesper awaits. Eons ago, the Coiled naga got the biggest catch of all: an old god. They trapped the being within the sharp-toothed, leathery-skinned body of a mighty seawarg, caging it deep within an icy mountain. Only you have the power to free him from his fleshy prison—but doing so means wading through wintery wastelands, arid ruins, and flooding caverns full of enemies. Coiled Captors includes: New boss "Chums" the Old God, with four powerful forms that unlock over time. Vesper's tales are designed to be replayed so you can test your mettle against this rising difficulty;

New loot to collect, including weapons, gear, and cosmetic items. Each time you vanquish the boss' increasingly fearsome forms, you'll earn Lost Souls that let you spin Vesper's Wheel of Fate. Spins of this creepy contraption can reward you with Legendary weapons, gear, and other items;

New Chaos Chamber content. Completing Coiled Captors will also add its respective levels and boss to the pool of possibilities in the Chaos Chamber, the endlessly replayable endgame of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. This will expand the myriad of combinations for your randomized dungeon, making each run that much more unpredictable.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands can be played on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. The Coiled Captors DLC drops this Thursday (April 21).