Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a rare video update on his Twitter account, where he shared details on Apple's COVID-19 efforts to source masks through its supply chain, and how it is designing, producing and shipping face shields for medical workers.

As per Tim Cook’s video, Apple has sourced over 20 million masks so far, and is working with governments around the world to donate them to the places that need them the most. The second part of the update explains how Apple is utilizing all its teams, including design, engineering, operations and packaging to work with suppliers and produce face shields for medical workers combating COVID-19.

Doctors have shared positive feedback on the face shields that Apple has produced. 100 face shields are packed in a box, and can be assembled in just 2 minutes. The face shields are fully adjustable for the best fit. Apple is producing them in the United States and China, and plans to ship over 1 million by the end of this week, and 1 million per week afterwards. These face shields will be provided to medical professionals and frontline workers in the United States on an urgent basis, in coordination with the government. Apple plans to expand distribution for these face shields beyond the United States soon.

Apple has one of the biggest supply chains of any company on earth, which is used to produce and ship millions of iPhones, iPads and AirPods, at a scale and speed that few others can match. The company is using its resources to come up with unique ways to help health professionals through its massive scale.

Tim Cook ended his video message by asking people to stay home and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Here is the complete tweet by Tim Cook, that accompanies the video:

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

Apple had previously launched COVID-19 screening app and website for the United States, which lets users check from the comfort of their home if they have coronavirus symptoms. Depending on the severity of symptoms, the app and website provide suggestions accordingly. Tim Cook recently received a letter for the COVID-19 app and website, from United States senators, inquiring whether user’s health data and privacy are being taken care of, as per Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

