Apple CEO Tim Cook Thinks He Will Not Be Running the Company in 10 Years’ Time

Apple’s current CEO Tim Cook took over the company in 2011 shortly after the passing of Steve Jobs and it is safe to say that the technology giant has reached a new high under his leadership. Unfortunately, not everything is destined to stay as it is, with Tim Cook’s position being no different. In an interview, the executive states that while he does not have an exact date, Cook might not remain Apple’s CEO in around 10 years.

Tim Cook celebrated his 60th birthday in 2020 and it is only natural that at this age, speculations arise as to how long will he remain with Apple. New York Times writer Kara Swisher questioned this, with Cook declining to comment on who will be his successor. However, he did talk about how long he might remain with the company, and from the looks of it, he might not be where he is in 10 years’ time.

New Apple Silicon iMac to Feature ‘Really Big’ Display, Bigger Than the Current 27-inch iMac

“Ten more years? Probably not. But I can tell you that I feel great right now and the date is not in sight. But ten more years is a long time — and probably not ten more years.”

Swisher also asked Cook what he intends to do when he is not running Apple, to which he responds as follows.

“I don’t have a clue because I love this company so much, that it is hard to imagine my life without it. And so I don’t think I will know that until after I’m not here. Because I think I will run so fast that I’ll never really think about it until I’m not running anymore. Does that make any sense?”

It will likely take a while before Tim Cook bids farewell as the CEO of Apple, but do you think he will still be spearheading the company after a decade? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: NY Times