TikTok is Now Available on Android TV in Selected Regions

There is no overlooking the fact that TikTok has taken the world by storm. With countless hours of addictive content published on the app, all of this can easily take hours away from your day. However, if you only had your mobile devices to access TikTok, that changes today because you can spend a longer time on TikTok and enjoy all the content and waste more hours on your Android TV.

TikTok for Android TV is Here to Make Us Spend More Hours in Front of the TV

TikTok for Android TV is now available on Google Play Store, and honestly, it works a lot like your regular TikTok. Videos are displayed in a feed where you can flip through and enjoy more and more content. Of course, you have to understand that the wide range of content on TikTok is shot in vertical aspect ratio, so you will only be viewing the video on a portion of your TV, but the title and other details will be pushed on the sides.

Grab your friends and experience TikTok like never before—on TV! TikTok’s shortform videos are fun, genuine and creative. And now, we’re bringing that fun content to your television. Whether you’re a sports fanatic, a pet enthusiast, or just looking for a laugh, there’s something for everyone on TikTok. All you have to do is watch, engage with what you like, skip what you don’t, and you’ll find an endless stream of short videos that feel personalized just for you. All from the comfort of your couch.

It is important to understand that the app is not widely available. As a matter of fact, the app is launching first in France and Germany. It will be released on models produced by Sony, HiSense, TCL, Skyworth, Sharp, Phillips, Xiaomi, Panasonic, and Toshiba. As far as other companies or other regions are concerned, we are still waiting for the official word, but if you happen to be in the above-mentioned regions and want to spend some time on TikTok, you know what to do. Just download the app and get started.