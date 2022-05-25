TikTok is Launching Live Subscription on May 26th

TikTok is once again making a push to bring creators to the platform and this time, it is being done by preparing a new service that will give the creators a new way to earn revenue. The LIVE subscription service has been a long-time coming, especially since the competitors have already been offering such a service for some time. Now, TikTok has decided to launch the LIVE subscription service starting May 26.

TikTok LIVE Subscription is a Great Way or Creators to Earn Money

For those wondering, LIVE will allow TikTok creators to have a new way of making money. According to a small post on the blog, select creators will be able to turn on the feature on May 26th, and this will grant them a new way to connect with their community. The biggest benefit of this will be that it will allow the creators to earn a predictable income every month. Since this has been a major issue for a lot of creators, this actually is a good way to counter that.

TikTok has shared that creators will be able to personalize their LIVE room and also be one fo the first to offer the service to its audience. The post also urges the users to search for "LIVE subscription" on TikTok. This takes you to various posts from creators on the platform that are sharing a number of benefits that the service will offer. Judging from the initial looks, the creators and its audience on the platform are excited about this new feature.

According to the beta users, the new LIVE subscription service will offer benefits like subscriber-only chat, access to exclusive live streams, emotes, as well as unique badges and gifts. This new change will give TikTok a new tool in its long list of features. At the moment, there is no pricing announced for the new service but we do know that it is rolling out tomorrow to select creators as a beta, and a wider rollout is also planned for the future.