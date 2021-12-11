This New App Lets You Browse The Web on Your Apple Watch

Apple might be planning to launch a 'Rugged' version of the Apple Watch in 2022. While it will be great for sports enthusiasts, average users still want enhanced functionality. You can use your Apple Watch for communication and monitoring health and fitness. However, browsing the web has always been limited to the iPhone. Now, a new app has emerged that aims to provide users with a mini browsing experience on their wrists. The app is called µBrowser and it allows users to browse the web on their Apple Watch. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

µBrowser is a New App That Lets You Browse the Web on Your Apple Watch But There are Limitations

µBrowser app designed for the Apple Watch that allows users to enter a web address or search via DuckDuckGo. The best aspect is that you can view the websites right on your Apple Watch. The web browsing experience is light and it is pretty useful when you are on the go and want to make a quick search. You have the option available to view the last visited pages and also save your favorites. On top of this, you also have the option to use the companion app on your iPhone to manage bookmarks.

Take note that the µBrowser app offers a limited experience on your Apple Watch. There are also certain limitations with the javascript and viewing large web pages. Moreover, the exclusion of a back button can be quite cumbersome when it comes to accidental taps on a small screen. While you can launch web pages on the Apple Watch but it is only limited to the Messages app when someone sends you a link. However, you do not have the option available to launch your desired web pages at will.

The app is available on the App Store for $0.99. While the user experience will not aid in productivity or saving time, it is still interesting to see how such a small device can handle web pages. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.