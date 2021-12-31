This is Your Best Look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra Following the February Release

We are already aware of the fact that the Galaxy S22 series is launching in less than 2 months and there have been numerous leaks surrounding the devices to a point that we more or less know everything except the price. However, just because the phone has leaked extensively in the past does not mean that it will stop as we now have our first proper look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and yes, it is a beauty.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra Flaunts its Angles in This Press Render

The leak is coming from our favorite Evan Blass (@evleaks) who shared the press render of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in what seems like a bronze color, and honestly, I do love the fact that they are bringing the bronze color back. The phone also looks a lot similar to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra minus the rear camera setup. The image also shows the S Pen being there, and yes, if you are wondering where the S Pen goes, it does go inside the phone.

Intel Demos Samsung PM1743 PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD on Alder Lake Platform, Almost Hits 14 GB/s Bandwidth

Compared to the previous Galaxy S series phones, this time around, the phone does bring sharper corners instead of rounded corners. You can look at the device below.

Additionally, the phone also appears to be slightly curved towards the sides and you are looking at a 40-megapixel camera on the front. On the rear, you are getting four cameras including a third-generation 108-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, two 10-megapixel telephoto cameras 3x and 10x zoom.

Depending on the region you are in, your Galaxy S22 Ultra will either be getting Exynos 2200 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Your phone could ship with 12GB/16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB storage configurations, and all the other bells and whistles that are synonymous with Samsung phones are also going to be there.

I honestly think the Galaxy S22 Ultra looks excellent and sure, it does carry all the DNA from the Galaxy Note series but it is more or less a Galaxy S device. Yes, it will take us some time to finally accept it as one but it is going to be one heck of a device, that is for sure.