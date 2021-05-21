This is Why You Should Buy a Mac, According to Apple

Apple's new M1-powered iMac was introduced last month at the company's Spring Loaded event alongside the M1 iPad Pro series, AirTags, and the new Apple TV 4K. Since last year, Macs are transitioning to use Apple's in-house M-series processors instead of Intel. While the company said it would take two years for the transition to be complete, it seems Apple is moving pretty fast. Now, the company is giving you more reasons why you should buy a Mac instead of other computers.

Apple's New "Why Mac" Site Gives You Reason Why You Should Buy a Mac

Today, Apple has added a new explainer page on its main Apple.com website called "Why Mac." The page is solely dedicated to sharing reasons why you should buy a Mac instead of other computers. We all have our fair share of reasons to opt for a Mac, but it is insightful to know what reasons Apple gives you. It is easy to learn, more powerful, and features support for a wide range of apps and updates.

Easy to learn. Astoundingly powerful. And designed to let you work, play, and create in ways you never imagined. It's the computer that comes packed with apps that are ready to go right out of the box. Free, regular software updates keep things up to date and running smoothly. And if you already have an iPhone, it feels familiar from the moment you turn it on.

The webpage gives you highlights on how to begin with a Mac, set it up, and sync your accounts and information. Moreover, it also guides you on how user-friendly macOS is. In addition, Apple has developed a working, seamless ecosystem that works perfectly with the Mac. There are a ton of continuity features that you can take advantage of. What this means is that you can continue work on your Mac where you left off on your iPhone, iPad, or even the Apple Watch. It is one of the major reasons why you should buy a Mac.

You can check out the "Why Mac" website where Apple also gives you links to purchase a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us in the comments.