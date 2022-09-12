This is When iOS 16 Update Will Release in Your Time Zone

Apple initially showcased iOS 16 at its WWDC 2022 event on June 6. Since then, iOS 16 was only available for developers and public beta testers. Today marks the day when Apple will finally release the update to the public. Apple announced at its iPhone 14 event that iOS 16 will be released on September 12 but the company did not mention at what time. Henceforth, this is where we kick in. If you are unfamiliar, scroll down to see when Apple's latest iOS 16 update will release in your local time.

If You Are Eager, Check Out When iOS 16 and watchOS 9 Will Release in Your Local Time

If you are anxiously waiting for the update to arrive, you must know when iOS 16 will release in your time zone. At this time, the update is not available but the company usually releases software updates around 10:00 AM PST. Henceforth, we presume that the major update will release at this time as well. If you are unsure about the time in your region, simply check the table below for more details.

For your ease, we have embedded a table above with a list of cities and the iOS 16 release time associated with it. All you have to do is find your city in the list and then note the time associated with it. If you are still not able to locate your region, simply head over to the Timeanddate website to see the full list of regions.

We would advise you to keep a track of the update if you want to install it on time. Take note that Apple's servers are very busy at times because most people are trying to update on the very same day. Henceforth, we would advise you to be patient and keep on checking the update if it is not available. We will be covering iOS 16 in extensive detail today, so be sure to check that out as well.

This is all there is to it, folks. When is iOS 16 releasing on your local time? Let us know your thoughts with us in the comments.