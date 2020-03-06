Ever wanted a power strip with a built-in USB-C port? AUKEY has you covered today, that too with a marvelous discount.

AUKEY Power Strip with 18W USB-C Port + USB-A with Quick Charge 3.0 is Just $12 Today

Alongside our tech, the accessories that charge them have evolved too. For example, we now have power strips that have built-in USB ports in them. And if you have been looking to invest in something similar then AUKEY has the best product to offer currently.

Featuring the usual 4 AC outlets, this power strip has a built-in USB-C port that can output 18W of power which is enough to fast charge something like an iPhone, iPad or even the latest Android flagships. But the fun doesn't stop there - there's even a USB-A port built into this strip and that too can pump out 18W of power thanks to Quick Charge 3.0. So if you have a compatible device that works with Quick Charge 3.0, you'll be topping up at the fastest possible speeds.

One for All: This desktop power station charges 6 electrical & electronic devices simultaneously with 4 AC outlets & 2 USB charging ports (18W PD & Quick Charge 3.0). It’s the perfect addition to your living room, bedroom, or workstation

If you are a person who regularly finds themselves traveling around and don't like to carry wall adapters for specific devices, then this power strip can solve a lot of problems for you. Just chug one inside your backpack and you'll be done.

Remember to enter the special discount code at checkout if you want to avail the discount. There's also a white version of this power strip but it has four USB-A Ports only, something which you want to avoid at this point given how quickly the world is adapting to USB-C.

Stay ahead of times, people.

Buy AUKEY USB-C Power Strip with Power Delivery, 4-Outlet Power Strip with Quick Charge 3.0 - Was $25.99, now just $12 using discount code O4943BJM