This Casio G-Shock is an Ultra-Rugged Smartwatch Running Wear OS

I love watches, and I cannot stop myself from talking about how Casio G-Shock is the watch to go for if you are looking for something rugged and something that can stand the test of time. Of course, I have been called the 'Swiss-snob' more times than I can remember, but that does not mean that I admire Casio for the value they present, especially their G-Shock lineup, which is built to last.

This Casio G-Shock Could be the Most Rugged Smartwatch You Can Buy

However, the one thing that I never imagined was a Casio running Wear OS, but apparently, it has happened. Casio has announced the GSW-H1000-1ER or the "G Squad Pro," a smartwatch that runs Google's Wear OS under the hood, packs one of the thickest cases I have seen and a touch screen display.

Google Will Restrict Which Apps Can See Other Apps Installed on Your Phone

The display is also a dual-monochrome option, which means that the watch can switch off the power-hungry main display and save a chunk of battery life. You are also getting an optical heart rate sensor, a compass, altitude and air pressure sensor, gyrometer, GPS, accelerometer, and more.

This is what Casio has to say about their latest release.

Built to offer all the unique, original shock resistance of a G-SHOCK, plus water resistance, the GSW-H1000 also includes a microphone, charging terminal and more. Even while using glass thick enough to ensure 200-meter water resistance, the screen still facilitates smooth touch-sensitive control. The case back, made of titanium, ensures excellent corrosion resistance and has a titanium carbide finish to provide enhanced abrasion resistance.

This G-Shock is fully capable of working with Google Fit, and in addition to that, can also be used with Casio's "G-Shock Move" app if you are looking for more workout and tracking options.

If you are looking to invest in the G-Shock, this will go on sale sometime in May across the U.S. and the UK and will cost you a hefty $700 in the states and £600 in the UK.

This is not the first time a renowned watchmaker has announced a smartwatch; Tag Heuer has done it in the past and many other companies, and while I do not see myself ever jumping the smartwatch bandwagon, I am sure this would look like gold to a lot of people.