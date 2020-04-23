This 55-inch 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision is Currently Just $449 [$350 Off]

Does your living room TV need an upgrade? Then add this 55-inch TCL 4K HDR smart TV to your home for a low price of just $449.

TCL 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with Built-in Roku TV, Dolby Vision and More Currently Discounted to Just $449, Saving You $350 Instantly

There's a high chance that you've been holding off from buying a brand new TV, and waiting for a great deal to knock on your door first. Today, TCL is offering its 55-inch smart TV with 4K HDR and built-in Roku TV with an astonishing $350 discount applied. Normally this TV set costs $800, but you can order it today for just $449.

Right off the bat, this television offers a large 4K panel which will make your YouTube and Netflix content absolutely stunning. Paired with HDR and Dolby Vision, you can rest assured that your images will be super bright and contrast will be off the charts. You also get access to the built-in Roku TV, therefore all your favorite streaming services will be at your fingertips.

Dimensions (w x H x D): TV without stand: 48.5 x 28.1 x 2.9, TV with stand: 48. inches x 30.9 inches x 10.7 inches

Smart functionality offers access to thousands of streaming channels featuring more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes via Roku TV

Pairs 4K ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby vision high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture

LED backlighting with contrast control zones produce deep blacks and excellent picture quality

Inputs: 3 HDMI 2.0 with HDCP 2.2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical audio Out, Ethernet

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

To wrap things up, this TV features Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support. If you have a Google Home or an Echo speaker at home, you can use the power of your voice to turn the TV on, change channels, play videos and whatnot.

Buy TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV - Was $800, now just $449

