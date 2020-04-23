Add 128GB of Memory to Your Nintendo Switch For Just $25 Today

SanDisk's officially licensed Nintendo Switch 128GB microSD card is currently selling for $25, representing a saving of $9.

For a limited time only, you can pick up a brand new SanDisk 128GB microSD card which is tailor-made for the Nintendo Switch. This is an officially licensed product, meaning it offers compatibility unlike any other product on the market. Essentially, it doesn't get any better than this, and with the added limited time discount, it actually does.

Nintendo-licensed Memory card for the Nintendo Switch system

Instantly add up to 128GB of additional space

Transfer rates up to 100MB/s(1) tp load games fast

Store digital games and additional content in one place to play anywhere

Limited lifetime manufacturer warranty

If you constantly find yourself running out of space on your Switch then it's fairly obvious that you need a memory upgrade. But on any other regular day, you have to pay at least $35 if you want to add 128GB of extra storage to your console. Today, things are a little easier on the wallet.

This particular card offers speeds of up to 100MB/s, meaning your games will load instantly every single time. Backed by a lifetime of warranty, you can rest assured that if something does go wrong, SanDisk will have your back.

There are no special discount codes you should know of, or any coupons that need clipping. Just add the card to your cart and. checkout as you normally would. It's as simple as that.

Buy SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch - Was $35, now just $25

