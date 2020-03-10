These Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Cost Just $39, Feature Bluetooth 5.0

TaoTronics is offering everyone a chance to pick up their active noise cancelling over-hear headphones for just $39 today.

Block The Outside Noise with a Pair of High Quality Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for Just $39 from TaoTronics

Active noise cancelling headphones come in handy when you are on a commute or at a place where there is too much background noise. Just flick a switch and boom, you're in complete silence. You too can dive into the world of active noise cancelling headphones as well today, that too by spending only $39, courtesy TaoTronics.

Right off the bat, these headphones will connect to your smartphone, tablet or computer using Bluetooth 5.0 for a faster and more solid connection. But that's not all, you get up to 40 hours of playtime using these headphones if you have noise cancelling turned off. If that doesn't sound too great, how about the fact that you can fast charge these headphones using USB-C? Yup, it's all in there. TaoTronics claims that a 5 minute charge will get you 2 hours of playtime and a 45 minute one will take you all the way to 40. Those are some solid numbers.

There are several microphones built right into the headphones so you can accept calls. And you will sound crystal clear as well, thanks to the noise cancelling mics.

If you ever think wired is the way to go when it comes to listening to music, then you have that option here as well. Just plug in a cable and skip the wireless hassle if you so wish.

The discount is not likely going to last that long and we suggest you make your move fast if you want these headphones right now. They are packed with some great features at an already great price but it doesn't hurt to save a few extra bucks if you act in a swift fashion.

Buy TaoTronics Bluetooth Active Noise Cancelling Headphones - Was $46.99, now just $39