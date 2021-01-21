Thermaltake Releases the ToughDesk 500L RGB Gaming Desk

Thermaltake has released the ToughDesk 500L RGB BattleStation Gaming Desk, and This gaming desk offers some fantastic features to set it apart. These features include being height adjustable, featuring an L-shaped tabletop, and RGB lighting on the full surface mouse pad. This desk is currently available on Thermaltake's website with a price of $1,499.99.

The ToughDesk 500L RGB Battlestation desk is height adjustable, ranging from 70 cm up to 110 cm, allowing users to switch between either a sitting or a standing position. This height adjustability is facilitated through an electric motor allowing for easy customization depending on the height that each gamer wants the desk to be. This desk can support up to 330 LBs, and this is due to the three motor system; each monitor is housed inside one of the desk's legs.

This desk's display features up to four height memory settings, ascend and decent buttons, and a display showing the desk's current height. One fantastic feature of the desk is the anti-collision safety sensor, which stops the desk from pushing your legs against your chair and allows gamers to choose the height for their gaming desk easily. To ensure that this desk is incredibly sturdy, it utilizes a 3 cm thick tabletop with a steel frame to ensure that this desk can handle all the button mashing no matter the game.

The ToughDesk 500L RGB BattleStation Gaming desk's tabletop features a full mouse pad on both the main section and the L shape side. This allows gamers to choose where they want to place their mouse or for streamers to place their second PC's monitor and mouse. The tabletop's main section features an RGB mousepad that offers support for Thermaltake's RGB software and Razer Chroma. This allows for widespread syncing of both the table, PC components, and peripherals.

The ToughDesk 500L RGB BattleStation Gaming desk is currently available through Thermaltake's website and features a price tag of $1,499.99. While this price may seem high, the desk's fantastic build quality and features make it a perfect purchase for any Content Creator or anyone looking to invest in their home setup.