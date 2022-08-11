Lumina is revolutionizing the way users work with the world’s first programmable desk

Lumina, developers of the Lumina 4K Webcam powered by an AI brain, and awarded Laptop Magazine's Ultimate Home Office award for the product, brings a new level of productivity to the desk.

Lumina creates the Lumina Desk, a smart desk with an OLED screen to boost productivity

The Lumina Desk measures 29.5 in W x 59 in L x 30 in to 47 H in as the desk can be adjustable. The desk sits on top of an aluminum 6063 alloy and stainless steel frame, while the tabletop uses anti-glare reinforced glass. The screen on the desk will have a 60 Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits of maximum brightness, and a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. The desk will be compatible with both Windows and Mac systems.

Redesigning the workplace, one product at a time.

The Lumina Desk will offer six hidden outlets with 100-240 AC voltages, a ground fault circuit interrupter, and a GFCI circuit breaker. For connectivity, the Lumina desk will have six USB-C ports up to 30W for each port, totaling 120W of power. Lumina also provides dual 20 in x 20 in wireless charging pads with up to 100W for each and is compatible with Qi-charging.

One overlooked aspect of work is staying healthy. Lumina Desk incorporates features to monitor workplace health and improve posture. You can program your desk to go from sitting to standing on a schedule, track how long you've been sitting or standing, and remind yourself to take breaks from work. We are also building a proprietary in-office health coach that will track your ergonomic health to improve posture, make sure you take breaks, stand, and more.

The company does currently have prototypes of the OLED desktop screens actively working. Lumina chose not to develop the screen into a touch screen due to accidental touches, heat or spills from coffee or hot drinks, or other desktop electronic devices, such as notebooks interfering with the screen. The built-in OLED screen on the Lumina Desk will have a complete desktop application to control the screen. The company will allow users to customize the screen with applications ranging from Google Calendar, Instagram, Zoom, Slack, Robinhood, Twitter, and many more.

Designed for power users, the Lumina Desk goes boldly where no other desk has before. As the first programmable desk and compatible with Windows and Mac, the Lumina Desk possesses its operating system, which we call Lumina OS. We also offer developers a software development kit (SDK) to build on our platform.

The new Lumina desk will be released in the second half of 2023 and retail around the $1000 range. No official pricing has been determined, so the estimated price window is currently under discussion. The company is accepting non-paid reservations right now and urges potential buyers to act quickly, so they don't miss out on this new and unique opportunity. The company also plans to release additional items in the future.

News Source: Lumina Desk