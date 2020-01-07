Thermaltake Announced The S300 Tempered Glass Mid Tower Chassis Featuring A Minimalistic Design

Thermaltake is thrilled to present a new member to the S Series family - the S300 Tempered Glass Mid Tower Chassis which comes in simple black and elegant white. Inheriting the same luxurious touch from the S series, S300 TG’s sleek exterior has a minimalistic design; with the metallic surface and the high-quality 4mm tempered glass side panel, it can be both simple and playful.

Supports Vertical Mounting For Your Graphics Card

Top-front I/O ports placement provides sufficient practicability and a preinstalled 120mm rear fan for competent ventilation. Magnetic removable filters on the top, right, and bottom not only offer extra airflow but excellent protection against dirt or dust. Our well-designed interior spacing, rotational PCI-E slots, and removable PSU cover allow users to install hardware effortlessly and arrange the components as you wish. S300 TG also serves outstanding liquid cooling expansions and advanced cable management with affordable pricing. If you are looking for a fashionable, contemporary designed chassis, but still hoping to display the components, S300 TG will be the premium option to go.

The clean steel panels are constructed to provide a contemporary minimalistic design to users. With one 4 mm tempered glass window on the side, users are free to demonstrate their DIY spirit and enjoy the ultimate internal component visibility. The I/O Ports of S300 TG Mid-Tower Chassis features one USB 3.0, two standard USB 2.0, and one HD Audio slots, power and reset buttons, providing direct access points when needed. Specially designed with dual GPU placement options, the S300 TG has support for both vertical and horizontal graphics card layouts. With dual PCI-E slot designs (and an optional PCI-e riser cable), the included riser GPU support bracket can not only prevent the graphics card from sagging, but also helps reduce the overall weight on the motherboard.





The S300 TG has plenty of space for advanced AIO/DIY liquid cooling components and supports all kinds of AIO liquid cooling solutions. It is able to hold up to 360mm custom liquid cooling radiator and up to 360mm AIO liquid coolers. Moreover, the case design is optimized for providing users a quick way to access the drain valve without having to tilt the entire PC when draining coolant from the loop. The S300 TG has one built-in 120mm rear fan and expansion options for can be up to two 200mm fans at the front, combined with one 200mm fan on the top.

The S300 TG contains excellent expandability options, allowing you to build the most high-end system you can dream of. It can support motherboards up to a standard ATX, a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 170mm, vertical and horizontal GPU configurations up to 360mm in length (without reservoir) and 280mm in length (with reservoir), a power supply with a length of up to 200mm, and two 2.5”/3.5” (with HDD rack), two 2.5” (with HDD bracket) storage devices, plus two 3.5” (without HDD Rack).

Thermaltake S300 Tempered Glass and S300 Tempered Glass Snow Edition Mid-Tower Chassis are now available for purchase, via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. It is backed by a three-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network.