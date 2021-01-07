There’s a Cyberpunk 2077 App on the Play Store That Lets You Scan the Best Path for Breach Protocol

A Cyberpunk 2077 app called 'Cyberpwned' has been released on Google's Play Store (as well as on Github, where you can even access its source code). Made by developer Nicolás Siplis, it is focused on letting you scan the best path for the Breach Protocol mini-game with your smartphone.

Running the app

After the app starts, you should see an example matrix and sequences you can play around with. If you input a buffer size, the "Calculate Path" button will become available. To scan a different matrix/sequence, simply tap the appropiate "Scan" button.

The "Calculate Path" button will become available once all errors are cleared.

Reading optimal path

The values from the matrix that you need to pick will be marked in green, and the numbers in each cell represent the order in which they should be inputted.

The sequences are also marked as green/red depending on whether or not they were completed following the optimal path.

As you can see, the best path possible does not always complete all sequences. However, you can choose which sequences you want to complete, which will affect the path chosen.