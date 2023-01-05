There will Be No OnePlus 11 Pro, Confirms President

OnePlus 11 is finally official in China and will soon be coming to the global markets next month. Although the company claims the launch has been a success in the homeland, we have some bad news for those waiting for something more.

While celebrating the sales milestone of the OnePlus 11, OnePlus president Li JieLouis has informed those who are waiting that there will not be a OnePlus 11 Pro. He said, "There is no OnePlus 11Pro, but OnePlus 11 is a phone in place."

No OnePlus 11 Pro as the company celebrates the success of the base model

This should not come as a surprise because, over the past couple of years, we have seen OnePlus having an inconsistent plan for various device models. Last year, OnePlus 10 never came out. Instead, the company released OnePlus 10T. At this point, the name scheme or variants have become confusing for most people, and well, this does not change this year, either.

We are still not sure if the company will release a OnePlus 11T, but for now, if you are looking to buy a OnePlus device, the OnePlus 11 is the way to go rather than waiting for the pro variant to come out.

On the other hand, OnePlus 11 managed to break the sales record in the company's history, which is an impressive feat, for sure. However, we cannot say for sure how the international reception is going to be.

For those waiting, the OnePlus 11 will be launching in global markets on February 7th, and we will keep you posted about the official launch as it happens.

How do you feel about no OnePlus 11 Pro coming to the market? Let us know your thoughts below.