The Z83-F Mini PC is Currently On Sale at Amazon for up to 20% Off

The Minis Forum Z83-F is currently on sale at Amazon, when sold by Kodlix, for up to 20% off the typical price of $149.99, which makes this fanless mini PC just $119.99. This mini PC utilizes an Intel Atom processor, Windows 10 Pro, and offers dual-display support.

The Intel Atom processor: Intel Atom x5-Z8350

The Processor which powers this small but fantastic device is an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor, which offers a base clock speed of 1.44 GHz, and a burst clock speeds of 1.92 GHz. This processor doesn't provide hyperthreading, so with the four actual cores, this CPU has four threads. Included in this process is the Intel HD Graphics 400, which provides a graphics base frequency of 200 MHz and a burst frequency of 500 MHz. This PC also supports Power-On after Power Failure, Wake on Lan, and PXE Boot.

Storage and Connectivity

The Z83-F Mini PC has 4 GB of LPDDR3 RAM installed and has a boot drive with 64 GB, which has Windows 10 Pro (64-bit) installed. Along with these fantastic components, this PC offers support for 802.11 a/b/g/n, which provides support for the 2.4 GHz and the 5 GHz WiFi. If you want to utilize the Ethernet port on the back, this PC offers support for up to 1,000 MB per second LAN connections.

Ports

This Mini PC has a total of three USB ports, having one USB 3.0 port located in the rear of the device and two USB 2.0 ports located on the front. Situated alongside the USB 3.0 port is the HDMI 2.0a port and a Gigabit Ethernet port. On the front of the device, there is the SD card reader able to offer support for up to 128 GB of additional storage. With this PC being equipped with both an HDMI and VGA ports, which is allowed to connect two monitors at the same time, allowing for up to double efficiency your work.

The Z83-F Mini PC is perfect for office use and digital signboard. The Z83-F Mini PC utilizes Intel's Z8350 processor, and Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, allows this PC to be connected to the back of the monitor. The Z83-F is primarily used for digital signboards to broadcast your advertising, pictures, or information.

The Z83-F Mini PC usually costs $149.99 on Amazon but is currently on sale taking $30 off the price, making this quad-core mini PC just $119.99.