The Wonderful 101 May Get a Sequel If the Remaster Is Well Supported by Fans

The Wonderful 101 may be getting a sequel in the future if fans show enough support to the upcoming remaster.

Speaking with Nintendo Everything, The Wonderful 101 director Hideki Kamiya opened up about a possible sequel, stating that there are plenty of ideas that haven't been implemented in the final game. This sequel, however, will only happen if there are fans that will play it, according to studio head Atsushi Inaba, so the level of support The Wonderful 101: Remastered receives will indicate if there is interest for more entries in the series.

Back when we were making the Wii U original, I had a lot of hopes for the game before its release. I knew we made a really incredible game, so I felt confident that a lot of people would play it and it’d be a big hit. I was dreaming things up left and right – I had ideas like, ‘Oh, what would it be like if we did a sequel where Wonder Blue was the leader?’ All of these creative and exciting ideas were flowing, and then the game released and I saw the numbers and was like, ‘Wait, what?!’ (Laughs) So, I hope I get to have those aspirations again in the future.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered will feature the same engaging experience seen in the original Wii U release as well as additional content that will be implemented separately from the main campaign as well as some gameplay tweaks.

In The Wonderful 101: Remastered, you don’t just control a single superhero. You control a whole team, united to face off against the forces of evil. As you travel around the city, you’ll rescue civilians, who will then join your cause, bolstering your ranks. The Wonderful Ones have more than just numbers on their side. To solve puzzles and smash evil, the Wonderful Ones can perform a “Unite Morph”, combining together to create fists, swords, bridges and other incredible constructs. Together with Wonder Red, Wonder Blue, and the rest of the Wonderful Ones, it’s time to save Blossom City, and the rest of the world!

The Wonderful 101: Remastered launches in April on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.