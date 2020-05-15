The Wonderful 101: Remastered Doesn’t Run Too Well On Nintendo Switch, According To New Analysis

The Wonderful 101: Remastered seems to have some trouble running properly on Nintendo Switch, while the PlayStation 4 has considerably fewer issues

Earlier today, Digital Foundry shared their The Wonderful 101: Remastered test, where they take a first look at how the soon to be released remaster runs on all platforms. The Nintendo Switch version seems to be the worst of the three, as it runs at 1080p resolution in docked mode, but at bad framerates, between 30 and 40 FPS. Performance is only slightly better in handheld mode, despite it running at 720p.

The PlayStation 4 version seems to perform much better. On the base model, The Wonderful 101: Remastered runs close to 60 FPS, while the Pro model manages to run the game at 60 FPS most of the time. The PC version comes with 4K and Ultrawide support, but it is already known that it suffers from frame pacing issues due to the game running at 59FPS.

One of the last few Wii U exclusives in need of a conversion to modern consoles, The Wonderful 101 lands on Switch, PS4 and PC in style. The only problem? The game depended heavily on that second screen interface, meaning adaptations have to be made for this remaster. Tom also runs through the frame-rate situation - a point that needed improving on the Wii U original.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered has yet to release officially, so there's the chance that Platinum Games will patch the Switch version so that it can run better before it launches next week. If things stay as they are now, however, the PlayStation 4 version seems to be the one to get to enjoy the game on a console.

The Wonderful 101: Remastered launches on PC, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on May 19th.