The Wonderful 101: Remastered to Target 1080p, 60 FPS on Switch, Base PS4; Ultra Wide Support Confirmed on PC

New details on The Wonderful 101: Remastered have been revealed today, thanks to a new update of the game's Kickstarter page.

The new update confirmed that the game is targeting 1080p, 60 FPS on both Nintendo Switch and base PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 4 Pro version is targeting 2160p resolution, while the Switch will be able to run the game in handheld mode at 720p resolution.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that the PC version will come with Ultra Wide monitor support.

Switch:

Resolution：Portable 720p/Docked 1080p

FPS：Targeted 60fps PS4:

Resolution：PS4 1080p/PS4Pro 2160p

FPS: Targeted 60fps Steam:

Resolution：1080p with Super Wide monitor support planned

FPS：Targeted 60fps

The Wonderful 101: Remastered will play as it does on Wii U, with some tweaks to make the experience work without dual screens as well as additional content that will be separate from the main campaign.

In The Wonderful 101: Remastered, you don’t just control a single superhero. You control a whole team, united to face off against the forces of evil. As you travel around the city, you’ll rescue civilians, who will then join your cause, bolstering your ranks. The Wonderful Ones have more than just numbers on their side. To solve puzzles and smash evil, the Wonderful Ones can perform a “Unite Morph”, combining together to create fists, swords, bridges and other incredible constructs. Together with Wonder Red, Wonder Blue, and the rest of the Wonderful Ones, it’s time to save Blossom City, and the rest of the world!

The Wonderful 101: Remastered launches in April on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.