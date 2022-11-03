The Witcher “New Saga” Director Will Be CDPR’s Former Head of Animation

The next main entries in The Witcher series will be directed by CD Projekt Red's former Head of Animation and Animation Director.

On his Twitter profile, Sebastian Kalemba confirmed that he is directing the new The Witcher saga, striving to continue raising the bar, telling emotional stories, and creating worlds.

Career news: I’m directing the new Witcher Saga. Since joining @CDPROJEKTRED I believe nothing is impossible and raising the bar, telling emotional stories & creating worlds is what we’re here for. I’m proud to be part of CDPR and work with such a talented and passionate team. — Sebastian Kalemba (@Skalemba) November 3, 2022

A lot seems to be brewing for The Witcher series. Alongside the new saga, which will include an unspecified number of games, a remake of the first entry in the series is also in the works. In development by Fool's Theory, the remake will be powered by Unreal Engine 5 and will launch on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date.

The Witcher Remake is what you might know by the codename “Canis Majoris”. It’s still early and we want to ensure that the game is created with the utmost care and attention to detail, therefore, while we’re excited to share the news with you, we want to ask you for patience as it will be a while until we start talking about this project in detail.

CD Projekt Red is also working on a next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The update is scheduled for a 2022 release, but not much has been said about it in the past few weeks other than the fact that it is coming before the end of the year.

“Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content.

The next-generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be available as a standalone purchase on PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5, and as a free update for current owners of the game on PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4.”