Menu
Company

The Witcher “New Saga” Director Will Be CDPR’s Former Head of Animation

Francesco De Meo
Nov 3, 2022, 08:39 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
The Witcher

The next main entries in The Witcher series will be directed by CD Projekt Red's former Head of Animation and Animation Director.

On his Twitter profile, Sebastian Kalemba confirmed that he is directing the new The Witcher saga, striving to continue raising the bar, telling emotional stories, and creating worlds.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Cyberpunk 2077 New 4K Upscale Collection Pack Enhances a Variety of Textures

A lot seems to be brewing for The Witcher series. Alongside the new saga, which will include an unspecified number of games, a remake of the first entry in the series is also in the works. In development by Fool's Theory, the remake will be powered by Unreal Engine 5 and will launch on a yet-to-be-confirmed release date.

The Witcher Remake is what you might know by the codename “Canis Majoris”. It’s still early and we want to ensure that the game is created with the utmost care and attention to detail, therefore, while we’re excited to share the news with you, we want to ask you for patience as it will be a while until we start talking about this project in detail.

CD Projekt Red is also working on a next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The update is scheduled for a 2022 release, but not much has been said about it in the past few weeks other than the fact that it is coming before the end of the year.

“Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content.

The next-generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be available as a standalone purchase on PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5, and as a free update for current owners of the game on PC, Xbox One, or PlayStation 4.”

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X
USD 500

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order