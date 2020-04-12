The Witcher 3 Redux 2.1 Introduces New Icons, AHI and Gameplay Tweaks and More

A new version of The Witcher 3 Redux mod has been released, introducing more features and gameplay tweaks.

The 2.1 version introduces new icons for White Gull, Black Gull, Dragon Blood and Black Powder, as well as some more AHI improvements.

New icons for White Gull, Black Gull, Dragon Blood and Black Powder to better differentiate them. Big thank you to FrangoestoOz for designing the new icons since I have the artistic abilities of a lamp.

AHI Tweak - Enemies affected by certain critical effects (eg: burning, knockdown, stagger, stun) will not have AHI buffs applied during the critical effect duration.

Hitting a flying monster mid-flight with a damage dealing bomb will do +50% damage and will prevent them from flying again (excludes Sirens as their flying mechanics bug out and Dettlaff because he's Dettlaff)

The Witcher 3 Redux 2.1 also brings some other gameplay tweaks and fixes, which are detailed in full below.

Lowered the circumference in which cluster bombs explode to lower the randomness of their spread.

Fixed issue with alchemy skill "Efficiency" not increasing ammo count by the correct amount.

Resolved issue where general skill "Heavy Artillery" would halve the number of utility bombs if the "Pyrotechnics" skill was eqipped.

Fatigue now rises exponentially instead of linearly. The more fatigued you get in a specific combat scenario, the worse it gets.

Resolved issue where Geralt could get fatigued outside of combat.

Lowered Adrenaline Drain Reduction from Combat Skill "Resolve" from 100% to 50%. 100% was too effective for a tier 1 skill.

Consumable drinks now increase stamina regeneration instead of vitality. Thanks again to FrangoestoOz for going through all the drink buffs and modifying them.

Updated Quen "core ability" tooltip description to mention that Geralt will become fatigued with overuse.

Shortly after the release of 2.1, The Witcher 3 Redux 2.2 has been released, fixing a bug introduced in the previous release and one more gameplay tweak

Fixed bug with "Melt Armor" skill causing Geralt's toxicity to rise when used. This was debug code from when I was reworking the skill that I forgot to take out. Whoops.

Lowered combat skill "Rend" critical hit chance from 50% to 25%

The latest version of The Witcher 3 Redux can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide.