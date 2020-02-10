The Witcher 3 ProCiri Mod Introduces Fully Playable Ciri With Improved and Rebalanced Mechanics

The Witcher 3 features Geralt of Rivia as the only playable character, but at certain points in the story, players can control Ciri and use her unique powers to obliterate enemies. Some mods released in the past years made Ciri fully playable in the game, but the character was not rebalanced, breaking the experience in several ways. A new mod that has been released recently fixes these issues, enhancing the character as well with new and improved mechanics.

The Witcher 3 ProCiri mod introduces a new version of Ciri that is not only fully playable but also tweaked with improved mechanics and some rebalancing that prevents battles from breaking, such as enemy scaling to level 100 and more.

If you always wanted to roam as Zireael but you find her skills overpowered and the gameplay flat, this mod is for you. Her skills were rebalanced to work correctly for specific situations.

Finished some mechanics that were abandoned along the developt way.

To prevent oneshots from high level enemies, Ciri is now level 100 and enemies will scale with her.

The Witcher 3 Pro Ciri mod reworks stamina as Magic Energy, introduces Health Regeneration in a somewhat lore-friendly way and more. An all-powerful mode is also introduced by the mod, which makes Ciri incredibly powerful but only for a short amount of time. You can head over to Nexus Mods for the full list of changes.

