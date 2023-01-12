The Witcher 3 New Mod Unlocks Photo Mode For Cutscenes

Among the many features The Witcher 3 next-gen update introduced is Photo Mode, which allows players to take some stunning screenshots. Unfortunately, Photo Mode cannot be activated during cutscenes, but a new mod shared online this week addresses this issue.

The Photo Mode Unlocked mod does exactly what its name suggests: unlocks Photo Mode for cutscenes. To do so after installing the mod, players need to activate it before any cutscene every time they load a new save file. The mod also comes with optional extra zoom and instant 90 degree switch options.

Before activating Photo Mode in a cutscene, enable it shortly before, then exit out of it. You only need to do this once when loading a new save. This is because the camera will be in the last place photo mode was used.

The optional extra zoom and instant 90 degree switch is there for people who enjoy taking vertical shots, like me. As a photographer, you rarely ever tilt your camera a few degrees. It's usually unprofessional looking. But taking vertical shots is very common. It's a pain waiting for the slider to move to 90, so now it's instant.

The Witcher 3 is seeing renewed support from modders after the release of the next-gen update last month. While most mods focus on improving visuals and performance, such as the Enhanced Water and Ray Tracing Optimization mods, others add new features, such as the Dynamic Combat Camera mod.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Learn more about the new features introduced by the next-gen update by checking out Alessio's piece.