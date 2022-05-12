The Witcher 3 New Alterverse Mod Introduces New Quests, Gameplay Mechanics and More
A new The Witcher 3 mod that has been shared online this week introduces new quests, new gameplay mechanics, and more to the game.
The Witcher Alterverse mod brings three new quests, Wild Orchad, Cursed Vyzima, and The Devil's Pit that include new weapons, new enemies, new gameplay mechanics like Teleport Bolt, and NPC partners that will join Geralt in combat if his health falls below 50%, Shades Looters that randomly spawn if the player has more than one trophy in the inventory and more.
Three videos have also been shared to showcase the new The Witcher 3 mod. You can check them out below.
The Witcher 3 Alterverse mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide. A next-gen update will be released on a yet to be confirmed date.
The Witcher: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world RPG set in a visually stunning fantasy universe full of meaningful choices and impactful consequences. In The Witcher, you play as professional monster hunter Geralt of Rivia tasked with finding a child of prophecy in a vast open world rich with merchant cities, pirate islands, dangerous mountain passes, and forgotten caverns to explore.
PLAY AS A HIGHLY TRAINED MONSTER SLAYER FOR HIRE
Trained from early childhood and mutated to gain superhuman skills, strength and reflexes, witchers are a counterbalance to the monster-infested world in which they live.
- Gruesomely destroy foes as a professional monster hunter armed with a range of upgradeable weapons, mutating potions and combat magic.
- Hunt down a wide range of exotic monsters — from savage beasts prowling the mountain passes, to cunning supernatural predators lurking in the shadows of densely populated towns.
- Invest your rewards to upgrade your weaponry and buy custom armour, or spend them away in horse races, card games, fist fighting, and other pleasures the night brings.
