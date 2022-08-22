Menu
Company

The Witcher 3 Looks Amazing With Ray Tracing and BlitzFX in New 8K Video

Francesco De Meo
Aug 22, 2022
The Witcher 3

The highly anticipated next-gen update for The Witcher 3 still has to receive a launch date, so the only way to enjoy the open-world role-playing game by CD Projekt Red with improved visuals is to mod the PC version.

A new video shared by Digital Dreams shows how great the game can look in late 2022 with the Beyond All Limits ray tracing Reshade preset, Phoenix Lighting Mod, and Blitz FX, a graphical overhaul released earlier this year that integrates new rendering techniques into the game such as contact hardening soft shadows, HDR bloom, and motion blur, improved tone mapping and more.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision Evolved Mod Beta Is Now Available For Download Publicly

The Witcher 3 next-gen update was in the works by Saber Interactive, but earlier this year, CD Projekt Red confirmed that their in-house development team would conduct the remaining work on the update. While it was being rumored that development wasn't going well at all, this wasn't the case, as confirmed by CDPR VR of business development Michal Nowakowski a few months back:

Here's one comment I actually wanted to make. I've been looking at the headlines that popped up here and over the Internet and I've seen one that really drew my attention, which is The Witcher 3 next-gen delayed indefinitely, which sounds like the game is in some sort of development hell. I want to say this is not the fact. There's been a lot of insinuations that we're gonna launch in like June next year or something.

That's completely not the case, everything we're saying is we have taken the development of the game in-house, The Witcher 3 next-gen is going to be finished in-house. We're evaluating our time, that requires a bit of investigation, that's all we're saying. Nobody's saying the game is delayed in some monumental sort of time gap ahead of us. That's as much as I can say about The Witcher 3 next-gen, but I really wanted to emphasize that fact.

The Witcher 3 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The next-gen update will launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in Q4, 2022.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 319
Xbox Series S
USD 290
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order